Bhubaneswar gets another COVID-19 hospital in 'Aditya Ashwini'

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Aditya Ashwini Hospitals at Chandrasekharpur here has been converted into a Dedicated COVID Hospital (DCH) increasing the total beds in DCHs in the city to 1,175 and the total ICU beds to 115. The new DCH has 150 beds, including 30 ICU beds and 21 high dependency unit.

BMC officials said with this, the city now has three DCHs. The KIMS COVID Hospital has 500 beds, including 45 ICU beds, while the IMS-SUM Hospital has 525 beds and 25 ICUs beds. Apart from the DCHs, the city has a COVID Health Centre (CHC) at Urban Community Health Centre in Patia with 60 beds. Another 50 will be added to Urban CHC at Dumduma soon.

Similarly, the city has COVID Care Centres (CCC) for asymptomatics and patients with mild symptoms. While the High-Tech Medical has 550 beds under this category, the SIDBI at Jaydev Vihar has 40 beds to treat the mild symptomatic patients.

Besides, COVID Care Homes (CCHs) are being planned for three administrative zones of BMC area.