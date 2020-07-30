STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

98 per cent of tribal students in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences clear HSC 

Jogesh Kadraka, a Dongria Kondh student and Devraj Majhi jointly topped the school securing 90 per cent marks.

Published: 30th July 2020 08:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2020 08:58 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS)  has posted 98 per cent result in the annual HSC examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). More than 350 students of the institute secured over 60 per cent with girls outshining boys. Jogesh Kadraka, a Dongria Kondh student and Devraj Majhi jointly topped the school securing 90 per cent marks.

Around 400 students belonging to primitive tribes like Juang, Didai, Kharia, Lodha, Langia Saura and Bonda are among those who were successful in the examination. As many as 1,916 students from KISS had appeared the test. "Despite being an exclusively tribal institute, KISS has been achieving excellent results in the Class 10 Board Examination since 2000," an official of the institute said. 

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said success of KISS students year after year has been possible only due to the blessings of God, continuous effort of teachers, staff and hard work of students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences
India Matters
RBI deputy governor Viral Acharya. (File | PTI)
'Googly and outside off-stump': Viral Acharya on demonetisation, saying no and COVID challenges
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Kids aged 3-6 will now get formal school education
With children’s schooling affected, 20 per cent of the households said they are ready to consider withdrawing their children from school due to financial crisis. (Express Illustrations)
Child labour, trafficking, dropout rates may increase post-lockdown, finds survey
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Coronaviruses had circulated in bats for decades

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Version 7.0: Tamil Nadu government extends COVID-19 lockdown till August 31
Things to look forward to in NBA 2019-20 as the season restarts
Gallery
From Call of Duty to Rules of Survival, satisfying free battle royal games are available on plenty. However, most of them are owned by Chinese brands like NetEase Games, making them vulnerable to the ban as well. However, you can check out these seven games if you are in the mood for a change.
If PUBG is banned, try these 7 similar battle royal games on Play Store
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp