98 per cent of tribal students in Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences clear HSC 

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (KISS) has posted 98 per cent result in the annual HSC examination conducted by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). More than 350 students of the institute secured over 60 per cent with girls outshining boys. Jogesh Kadraka, a Dongria Kondh student and Devraj Majhi jointly topped the school securing 90 per cent marks.

Around 400 students belonging to primitive tribes like Juang, Didai, Kharia, Lodha, Langia Saura and Bonda are among those who were successful in the examination. As many as 1,916 students from KISS had appeared the test. "Despite being an exclusively tribal institute, KISS has been achieving excellent results in the Class 10 Board Examination since 2000," an official of the institute said.

KIIT and KISS founder Achyuta Samanta said success of KISS students year after year has been possible only due to the blessings of God, continuous effort of teachers, staff and hard work of students.