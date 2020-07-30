NHRC seeks action taken report on death of social activist Aditya Dash in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a report from the State Government on the action taken in connection with the death of motivational speaker and social activist Aditya Dash.

Acting on a complaint filed by Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy, the apex human rights panel has asked Commissioner of Police, Bhubaneswar to submit the action taken report within four weeks.

The Commission shall be constrained to invoke coercive process under section 13 of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 for personal appearance of the authority concerned if the report is not received within the stipulated time, the panel stated it its order. Dash was found dead on the railway track near Lingaraj temple road station in the city on July 7.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) has registered a murder case in this connection. Even as several angles regarding death of the activist have come to fore during the preliminary investigation, the petitioner alleged that the police were yet to ascertain cause of the death and take any action. Meanwhile, Aditya’s wife Bidyashree has demanded a detailed investigation.