Three arrested for robbery

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : The City police arrested three youths on robbery charges and seized two motorcycles, 15 mobile phones from their possession.The accused Debashis Pujapanda and Kishan Singh had waylaid Harekrushna Senapati at Baramunda flyover within Khandagiri police limits on June 30 and snatched his mobile phone.

Another youth, Basant Nayak, was held for receiving the stolen items.“The accused have criminal antecedents and committed similar offenses earlier on NH-16 by using fake registration numbers on the motorcycle. They were produced before a court here on Wednesday,” said an officer of Khandagiri police station.

In another development, Infocity police arrested a person from Sikharchandi and seized three motorcycles from him. On a tip-off about some anti-socials planning to sell stolen two-wheelers to a scrap dealer, Infocity police conducted a raid on Tuesday and nabbed Ramesh Nayak. However, his two associates managed to flee.