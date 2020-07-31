BMC workers cremate bodies including coronavirus victims

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BMC has helped in cremation of at least 161 deceased persons as per Covid-19 protocol since the outbreak of the virus in the State and subsequent lockdown. This includes bodies of Covid, non-Covid as well as Covid suspected patients brought from the city-based hospitals, nearby areas and even from other districts. While several families are not able to receive the bodies or come forward to conduct the last rites due to the pandemic, a designated team of BMC is conducting the funerals. Official of the Corporation said this has set an example in the country as frontline workers of the civic body engaged in the cremation duty are doing it with strict adherence to the SOP and guidelines issued by the Centre and State. Funerals are being done free of cost and in consultation with the family members of the deceased persons. BMC Deputy Commissioner Srimanta Mishra is the supervising officer for the entire operation.