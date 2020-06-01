STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Small land parcels to woo investment in tourism sector

Tourism department floats an Expression of Interest from potential land owners in State

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In a bid to boost tourism post lockdown, Odisha Government has decided to identify and enlist land parcels suitable for development of tourism projects across the State. The land parcels found suitable for tourism projects will be shared with potential investors.

Once the land is identified and demarcated, it can be offered for hotels, resorts, restaurants, camping infrastructure, water sports, eco-tourism, adventure projects, museums, convention centres and amusement parks.

Land available, preferably near urban areas, commercial hubs, institutions, residential areas, prominent tourist destinations and with clear, unambiguous title deeds will be taken into consideration.

As part of the initiative, Tourism department has floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) from potential land owners. Land­ owners (individual or entity) possessing land parcels of minimum 20,000 sq ft with clear title and free from encumbrance can apply.

Apart from applying in the prescribed format, they have to submit a copy of the patta (Record of Rights) and an Encumbrance Certificate (EC) from Tehsildar concerned.

State Tourism Director Sachin R Jadhav said a drive has been initiated to collect information on availability of land having tourism potential. “People having more than one acre of land can participate. Once the information is collected, we will verify and compile the data. Thereafter, it will be made available to potential investors,” he said.

With Odisha Tourism growing at a fast pace resulting in increasing tourist footfalls and investments especially by private sector, a number of measures is being considered to tap investment including potential tie-up between investors and local partners particularly those who own land suitable for varied tourism projects.

If found suitable, the private investor can directly contact the land owner for purchase of land or joint development of the project. It will be a win-win situation for both.

“We are creating a platform in which investors can directly contact the land owner. The department will facilitate the process and give further impetus to investment in tourism sector. Land owners can apply by 5 pm on July 15,” Jadhav added.

