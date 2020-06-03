Five special trains from June 8

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: East Coast Railway (ECoR) on Tuesday will run five special passenger trains within the State from June 8 to 30. The trains are Sambalpur- Khurda Road-Sambalpur Special, Bhubaneswar- Balangir-Bhubaneswar Special, Bhubaneswar- Bhadrak-Bhubaneswar Special, Bhubaneswar- Brahmapur- Bhubaneswar Special and Bhubaneswar- Koraput- Bhubaneswar Special via Cuttack-Angul, Sambalpur-Titilagarh- Rayagada. The trains will run five days a week and there will be no local train movement on Saturdays and Sundays. Tickets will be available at reservation counters and also IRCTC website. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the train.