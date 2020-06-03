STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Assembly panels to meet after June 10

He said henceforth, the meetings of the committees and sub-committee will be held with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  In view of re-opening of the government offices, it has been decided that the meeting of all committees and sub-committees of the Odisha Assembly will be held after June 10. Informing this to chairpersons of committees in a letter, Speaker of the Assembly Surjya Narayan Patro stated that the meetings were put on hold in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and the decision to resume them has been taken following permission from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He said henceforth, the meetings of the committees and sub-committee will be held with strict adherence to social distancing guidelines. The committees will have to intimate the State Assembly Secretariat 10 days before convening a meeting, he said. The Speaker had adjourned the budget session of the Assembly from March 13 till March 29 in view of the coronavirus outbreak. The house was later convened for a day on March 30 to pass the annual budget for 2020-21 without discussion. Discussion on budgetary provisions of different departments which were listed till March 29 was also cancelled.

