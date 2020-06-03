Orissa High Court to hear Rath Yatra PIL on June 9

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Orissa High Court has set June 9 date to hear a PIL seeking intervention against conducting of Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. President of Berhampurbased Bharatiya Bikash Parishad Surendra Panigrahi had filed the petition seeking Court’s direction to the State Government not to conduct the Rath Yatra ‘for the safety of humans’.

The division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty fixed June 9 date while allowing Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija to take instructions from the State Government by then. The petition has cited the Union Ministry of Home Affairs lockdown guidelines which prohibits all religious festivals, ceremonies and gatherings.

The petition has cited the restrictions imposed for Ramzan and Eid ceremony, limiting the people to their houses to observe it instead of going to the mosque to maintain social distancing. In his petition Panigrahi also claimed that on the basis of scholarly writings discontinuance of Rath Yatra is not unheard of. The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri was not held 32 times in 425 years, the petitioner has claimed. For now, the State Government has allowed Snana Purnima ritual on June 5 with participation of minimum number of servitors and strict social distancing.