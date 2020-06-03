STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Put back idle money in treasury: Odisha government to departments

During submission of salary bills for June, the DDOs will have to furnish a certificate that they have deposited the entire parked fund available in the bank accounts to the Treasury.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:   With  an aim to improve its cash balance after a shortfall in revenue collection in view of the lockdown, the State Government has directed all administrative departments to take immediate steps to bring back money parked in banks for more than two years to Government Treasury. Citing that Covid-19 related lockdown has affected activities across all sectors of the economy resulting in limited resource flow to the State exchequer, the Finance department has asked drawing and disbursing officers of different departments to plough back money parked in bank accounts without authorisation to the Government account.

As the tax and non-tax revenue is adversely affected, parking of Government money in bank accounts is not only affecting cash balance of the State, but also having a negative carry on the interest accrued against such idle Government money when compared to the cost of borrowing. “The decision will help improve the cash balance of the State as the Government will have to discharge its committed liabilities and also finance the Covid-19 management activities,” said Finance Secretary Ashok KK Meena.

Money in respect of closed schemes or schemes no more in operation for more than two years parked in the bank accounts will also be deposited back in State Government exchequer along with the unclassified amount in bank account of DDOs and implementing agencies. All administrative departments and heads of the departments have been urged to ensure that the DDOs and implementing agencies under their control deposit the parked money in the State treasury by June 15.

During submission of salary bills for June, the DDOs will have to furnish a certificate that they have deposited the entire parked fund available in the bank accounts to the Treasury. The salary bills would not be processed by the treasuries/special treasuries/sub-treasuries concerned till the exercise is completed and certificate furnished. Administrative departments have been asked to review the action taken by DDOs under their control and also by all PSUs, societies and autonomous bodies and any other entity set up by the Government under their department to comply with the instructions.

