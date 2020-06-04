STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

COVID-19 Unlock 1.0: Parks in Bhubaneswar reopen

As per the revised timing, the parks will remain open from 5 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm with time slot of 5 am to 7 am only for senior citizens.

Published: 04th June 2020 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2020 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

parks

For representational purposes ( File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With unlock 1.0 coming into effect from June 1, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced reopening of all parks in the City with an exclusive time slot for senior citizens.

The parks, however, will remain closed on weekend shutdowns as per the new guidelines of the State Government. As per the revised timing, the parks will remain open from 5 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. The time slot of 5 am to 7 am, however, will only be for the senior citizens. The remaining slots will be kept for all except senior citizens. BMC officials said wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for the citizens in the park. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Bhubaneswar lockdown relaxations Bhubaneswar parks
Coronavirus

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A tree lies uprooted after Cyclone Nisarga made a landfall on coastal Maharashtra. (Photo | Express0
Cyclone Nisarga weakens after causing destruction, claims one life
The heartbreaking death of a pregnant elephant in Kerala has left the country in a state of shock.
WATCH: Pineapple filled with firecrackers kills pregnant elephant in Kerala
Gallery
The legendary SP Balasubramanyam is an unparalleled artist with a career stretching over five decades in which he entertained multiple generations with thousands of songs. Here are some rare pictures of the singer who turns 74 today. (Photo | EPS)
16,000 songs in 16 languages: Here are some rare pictures of the legendary SP Balasubramanyam as he turns 74
In terms of her ancestry, the actress is of mixed-descent thanks to her actor-parents. While her father Jon Voight is of German and Slovak descent, her mother Marcheline Bertnard is of French Canadian, Dutch, and German ancestry. (File photo| AFP)
On Angelina Jolie's 45th birthday, here's some trivia on Hollywood's most famous diva
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp