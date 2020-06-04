COVID-19 Unlock 1.0: Parks in Bhubaneswar reopen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With unlock 1.0 coming into effect from June 1, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday announced reopening of all parks in the City with an exclusive time slot for senior citizens.

The parks, however, will remain closed on weekend shutdowns as per the new guidelines of the State Government. As per the revised timing, the parks will remain open from 5 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 6 pm. The time slot of 5 am to 7 am, however, will only be for the senior citizens. The remaining slots will be kept for all except senior citizens. BMC officials said wearing masks and maintaining social distancing will be mandatory for the citizens in the park.