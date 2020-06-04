STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IIT-Bhubaneswar to conduct online end semester exams for outgoing students

The decision in this regard was taken by the IIT- Bhubaneswar's Senate 'to uphold the rules of the institute and ensure graduation of students without compromising on the standards of evaluation'.

Published: 04th June 2020

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The IIT-Bhubaneswar has decided to conduct end semester examinations for outgoing students in the online mode to facilitate their timely graduation, a statement issued by the institute has said.

The decision in this regard was taken by the IIT- Bhubaneswar's Senate "to uphold the rules of the institute and ensure graduation of students without compromising on the standards of evaluation", the statement issued on Wednesday said.

Students can choose from two examination schedules, one starting from June 24 and another from the end of July or the first week of August, as per their convenience, it said.

If the situation due to the COVID-19 outbreak improves, students may also come to the IIT Bhubaneswar campus and take the examinations, the statement added.

