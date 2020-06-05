‘Ghare Ghare Arunima’ for children by Odisha Government

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government has introduced a home-based curriculum for children who are enrolled in anganwadi centres that are closed due to Covid-19.Speaking in a webinar organised by Unicef, Women and Child Development Secretary Anu Garg said the initiative ‘Ghare Ghare Arunima’ has received a positive response from parents and the Government will extend it beyond the Covid crisis.

‘Ghare Ghare Arunima’ calendar has a special focus on how to remain protected from coronavirus infection, particularly social distancing, handwashing, hygiene and sanitation to ensure that children and their caregivers are educated about the best practices.The curriculum also lays emphasis on a daily routine which has provision for activities, learning as well as adequate sleep and rest. The activities included action songs and storytelling involving children in household chores such as folding clothes, watering plants and thumb printing.

“Given the challenges of the lockdown and social distancing measures, the calendar of activities is digitally shared with parents through WhatsApp groups. For families who do not have access to internet, printed copies of the calendar and activities are provided to them each fortnight,” she said.

A Unicef-led formative study - ‘Parenting Matters: Examining Parenting Approaches and Practices,’ to assess knowledge, attitudes and practices of parents, families and service providers on parenting was released. The study outlines various forms of violence against children resorted to in households. Unicef representative in India Dr Yasmin Ali Haque also spoke.