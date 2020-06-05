Local MP gives social distancing a slip, pays fine

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bharatiya Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi courted controversy on Thursday after pictures of her with supporters violating Covid-19 guidelines went viral on social media.The photographs showed Sarangi and her supporters gathered outside a party worker’s house without wearing masks and maintaining safe distance. However, the Lok Sabha Member from Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency acknowledged people’s concern at the violations and volunteered to pay the fine.

On Wednesday, Sarangi had gone to meet party member Jagannath Pradhan who had resigned from BJP over nomination for district president post. It was after this meeting that Sarangi along with other party workers were seen without masks and violating social distancing norms.After the photographs went viral, Sarangi clarified on Twitter that she had to visit BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan’s residence on Wednesday ‘under very special circumstances’ but she respects people’s concerns regarding adherence to Covid-19 norms. The Parliamentarian issued a statement on the microblogging site saying: “I fully appreciate and respect people’s concern regarding adhering to Covid-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due.”

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo in a tweet wrote,”It has come to our notice that social distancing and requirement of wearing masks was not followed in a political congregation in Bhubaneswar. Fines were collected from 21 identified participants as per the law.”

Sarangi was among the 21 fined for not adhering to social distancing and they deposited `100 each as fine for the violation. The violators have also been asked to deposit `200 each for not wearing masks.After Odisha Government extended lockdown going against the national trend of easing curbs, it warned stringent action against anyone not adhering to social distancing guidelines, wearing masks or spitting at public places.