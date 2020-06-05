STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Local MP gives social distancing a slip, pays fine

Sarangi offered to pay the fine after pictures went viral on social media

Published: 05th June 2020 01:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

MP Aparajita Sarangi with her supporters outside a BJP leader’s house I Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Bharatiya  Janata Party MP Aparajita Sarangi courted controversy on Thursday after pictures of her with supporters violating Covid-19 guidelines went viral on social media.The photographs showed Sarangi and her supporters gathered outside a party worker’s house without wearing masks and maintaining safe distance. However, the Lok Sabha Member from Bhubaneswar Parliamentary Constituency acknowledged people’s concern at the violations and volunteered to pay the fine.

On Wednesday, Sarangi had gone to meet party member Jagannath Pradhan who had resigned from BJP over nomination for district president post. It was after this meeting that Sarangi along with other party workers were seen without masks and violating social distancing norms.After the photographs went viral, Sarangi clarified on Twitter that she had to visit BJP leader Jagannath Pradhan’s residence on Wednesday ‘under very special circumstances’ but she respects people’s concerns regarding adherence to Covid-19 norms. The Parliamentarian issued a statement on the microblogging site saying: “I fully appreciate and respect people’s concern regarding adhering to Covid-19 norms. It is a good sign. Acknowledging my duty, I have volunteered to pay the fine due.”

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar DCP Anup Sahoo in a tweet wrote,”It has come to our notice that social distancing and requirement of wearing masks was not followed in a political congregation in Bhubaneswar. Fines were collected from 21 identified participants as per the law.”

Sarangi was among the 21 fined for not adhering to social distancing and they deposited `100 each as fine for the violation. The violators have also been asked to deposit `200 each for not wearing masks.After Odisha Government extended lockdown going against the national trend of easing curbs, it warned stringent action against anyone not adhering to social distancing guidelines, wearing masks or spitting at public places. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp