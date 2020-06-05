Procure paddy within 15 days: Odisha HC orders Ganjam Collector

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Thursday directed Ganjam Collector to purchase paddy from over 54,000 farmers in the district within 15 days. While disposing of a PIL filed by environmental activist Prafulla Samantara along with Rushikulya Rayat Mahasabha, the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR Sarangi directed the Collector to take action on the order issued by RDC (Southern Division) on May 11.

The petition was taken up through video conferencing and advocate Khirod Rout argued the case for the petitioners. The petitioners had alleged that the Collector was directed by the RDC to take necessary action on the issue of procurement of paddy from the leftover farmers and submit action taken report. But no action was taken after that till date.

Around 1.3 lakh farmers in the district had registered their names online to participate in the procurement. While procurement was on and around 37 lakh quintals of paddy was purchased from 80,177 farmers, the Government enforced lockdown on account of Covid-19 pandemic. Consequently, paddy was not procured from over 54,000 farmers who are now passing through a lot of financial hardships, the petition stated.