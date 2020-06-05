STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Promotion cry gets louder

At present, eight posts of additional secretary, one post each of joint secretary and deputy secretary and four post of under secretary in OSS cadre are lying vacant.

Published: 05th June 2020 01:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2020 10:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijoy Pradhan
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Chief  Minister Naveen Patnaik’s order for timely promotion of eligible Government employees in a transparent manner is stuck in Home department, the cadre controlling authority of nearly 3,000 employees of the Odisha Secretariat Service (OSS). At least 28 officers of the OSS cadre retired in last five months without being promoted and many more are going to face the same fate in the coming months as the department has held up promotion under legal pretext. 

At present, eight posts of additional secretary, one post each of joint secretary and deputy secretary and four post of under secretary in OSS cadre are lying vacant.“If consequential vacancies arising out of retirement and promotion are taken into account, the total vacancies in different ranks will be 81 during 2020 calendar year,” said deputy secretary Chittaranjan Hota, in a joint petition to the Chief Minister.

The Home department that comes under the Chief Minister is apparently violating his December 24 order directing all departments to send their recommendations for promotion of suitable employees by December 31 every year.As per promotion rules, vacancies including existing and consequential are assessed for a calendar year. Suitable officers are selected by the department promotion committee (DPC) in January for promotion against vacancies likely to arise during that year.

However, the department has not held DPC from the rank of desk officers up to joint secretaries on the ground that a case related to promotion of law officers of different departments to post of under secretary is pending before the Supreme Court. This, despite the fact that there is no restriction from the apex court from holding DPC to give promotion.

The matter was decided at various levels of the government including the then Additional Chief Secretary on April 26, 2019 and it was resolved to keep three posts of deputy secretary and seven posts of under secretary for the law officers and give promotion to suitable OSS cadre officers to the post of deputy secretary against vacancies subject to the outcome of the apex court order.

“Promotion of officers belonging to the OSS cadre was smooth till 2019. Fate of officers due for promotion hangs in balance due to reluctance of department to convene DPC for 2020 without any legal impediment,” said an officer who is due for retirement next month.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
A chemist displays hydroxychloroquine tablets (Photo | AP)
Can HCQ prevent COVID-19? US study shows the drug doesn't work
Malls in Karnataka are yet to re-open. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Check | Here are the guidelines for reopening of shrines, malls, restaurants
Dilip Kumar, an auto driver who runs from Velachery, wears PPE and drives his auto for customers safety. He is also creating awareness among other auto drivers in Chennai. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
India corona count over 2 lakh, Chennai records 1000+ cases in 24 hours
The migrants who are flying to Chhattisgarh show their boarding passes. (Photo | Express)
With Bengaluru lawyers' help, Chhattisgarh migrants fly home

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephants and their mahouts offering tribute to ‘Soumya, the female jumbo who was killed brutally by explosives planted in a pineapple in Kerala.
Rajasthan mahouts pay special tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Autistic 17-year-old Malaysian girl paints tribute for coronavirus warriors
Gallery
India skipper Virat Kohli emerged as the only cricketer in the world's top-10 list of highest-earning athletes through sponsored Instagram posts during the lockdown (between March 12 and May 14), according to data collected by 'Attain'. Check out the top-
Virat Kohli to Cristiano Ronaldo: 10 highest-earning athletes on Instagram during lockdown
Spectacular scenery, fantastic connectivity, mouth-watering delicacies... Malappuram has everything to offer that a traveller would dream of. Here are nine places you can consider to include in your plans when you visit the 'God's Own Country' next.
Welcome to Malappuram: Nine tourist destinations in the north Kerala district that'll blow your mind away
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp