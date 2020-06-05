Vegetable, grocery shops to remain closed in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

875BHUBANESWAR: Commissionerate Police on Thursday announced that vegetable shops and grocery stores will not be allowed to open in the Twin City during weekend shutdown this month. Similarly, online delivery of non-essential items will not be allowed on Saturdays and Sundays. However, hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, petrol pumps and medicine shops will remain open.

Cab aggregators will be allowed only for medical emergency and transportation to-and-from airport, railway station and bus stand. Media personnel will be permitted to commute freely. Train and flight services and movement of goods will remain unhindered during shutdown period, said a senior police officer.