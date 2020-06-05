Visually impaired teacher donates Rs 1L to CMRF

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Pandemics like the coronavirus are known to drive people selfish but some come through as shining lights of humanity. Like 68-year-old visually impaired music teacher Judhistir Sahoo, who donated a large chunk of his pension amount to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the fight against Covid-19.

A resident of Jaydev Vihar, Sahoo reached the SBI Main Branch on Wednesday and expressed his intent to deposit `1.01 lakh with the CMRF’s account in SBI. “I decided to extend whatever help was possible after listening to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s appeal,” the 68-year-old told TNIE.Sahoo, who has 90 per cent visual impairment, was working as a music teacher with Bhima Bhoi School for the Blind in the City from 1974 to 2010.

After spending his daily expenses, he used to save a part of pension every month. “During this time of the crisis, I decided to donate the money for the welfare of the needy,” said Sahoo. For Sahoo, who does not stay with his family, helping others comes as second nature. He keeps supporting students of various blind schools by providing them braille educational materials out of his savings. “I distributed educational kits in three blind schools of the City before the lockdown was imposed,” he said. Sahoo has also planned to distribute such educational materials at various blinds schools.