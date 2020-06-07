STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court orders status quo on compost plant in Konark

Odisha Biodiversity Conservation Foundation (OBCF) filed the petition alleging that the project was illegal as it violated environment protection laws.

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  Konark Notified Area Council (NAC)’s composting project in line with the Sanitation Park concept has hit a roadblock with the Orissa High Court directing to maintain status quo on the land where construction work had started for it. The Court also issued notices returnable within eight weeks to the State and Central governments and fixed August 4 for further hearing along with the responses.A division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice BR issued the interim order on a PIL seeking intervention against the construction undertaken for the compost plant near the helipad ground in Konark. 

According to the petition, a private party had started construction work on the land in question for the composting centre with per day capacity of turning two tonne of garbage into compost. Konark NAC had issued the work order after inviting bids for it online. The petition was taken up for hearing through video conferencing on Thursday. Advocate Shivsankar Mohanty argued the case for OBCF.“In the meanwhile, status quo, as on today, with regard to portion of land, Plot No 1599 and 1602, Khata No 415 under Konark NAC, shall be maintained,” the bench said in its order. 

