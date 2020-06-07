STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more, including an eight-year-old girl, test COVID-19 positive in Bhubaneswar

Officials said that random testing has also been increased in the north zone of the capital following two local cases from Salia Sahi slum and Gajapati Nagar area of the city in the last two days.

Published: 07th June 2020 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2020 04:12 PM   |  A+A-

bhubaneswar lockdown

Security personnel deployed during shutdown near Fire Station square in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Two more persons including an 8-year-old girl tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital on Sunday taking the tally to 88.

Officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that a 40-year-old man from Patia and his daughter, having travel history to Delhi, tested positive for the virus.

BMC officials said contact tracing is still continuing. "Primary contacts have been quarantined and nearby houses have been sanitised. They will be under active surveillance for the next two days, they said.

The health department and the civic body have intensified contact tracing to ascertain the sources of their infection.

Meanwhile, with the two new cases, the total number of active cases which was 32 till Saturday has increased to 34 in the Capital on Sunday. As of now, 51 persons have recovered while three have died due to Covid-19 in Bhubaneswar, the official said.

