Weekend shutdown peaceful in Twin City amid COVID-19 pandemic

BHUBANESWAR: The weekend shutdown imposed by the State Government as part of efforts to flatten the rising corona infection curve was by and large peaceful on Saturday. Security was tightened to enforce the complete shutdown of non-essential services in 11 districts, including Khurda, with rising Covid-19 cases.

All offices, commercial establishments, local transport and non-essential services remained closed in the Twin City on the day while healthcare services, medicine shops, petrol pumps, online food delivery and cab aggregators were allowed to operate. Airport, railway station, bus terminal and movement of associated personnel and activities were also allowed during the shutdown period.

Roads wore a deserted look as police personnel were deployed at major points in the city to enforce the restrictions. However, there were sporadic instances of heated exchange between some people and police at Rasulgarh over the restrictions. Police said some persons had come to drop their family members at a private firm in Mancheswar Industrial Estate when they were intercepted by them. Later, they were let off by the police. “Employees of establishments permitted to function during shutdown are allowed to travel by showing their identity cards.

Badambadi road wears a deserted look in Cuttack on Saturday I EXPRESS

But dropping and picking up family members are not allowed,” said Mancheswar police. In a related incident, four migrant workers, who arrived here from Andhra Pradesh, faced problems in arranging transport for returning to their home in Mayurbhanj district. They were working at a private firm in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. “We started our journey four days back and arrived in Berhampur on a transport vehicle by paying `500 each.

Then, we walked till Bhubaneswar but we are unable to find any transport for our further journey,” said Bijay Kumar Marandi, one of the workers. Later, a cab driver Aditya Narayan Nanda picked up the four from Rasulgarh and left them at Baramunda bus stand. “Eleven districts have high case loads and adequate police force has been deployed near temporary medical camps and containment zones to maintain law and order.

The weekend shutdown which commenced on Saturday was peaceful,” said ADG (Law and Order) SK Priyadarshi. Additional CP Anup Kumar Sahoo said police personnel in adequate numbers were deployed at AG Square, Station Square, Fire Station Square, Vani Vihar Square and others to enforce the shutdown. The twoday weekend shutdown will continue in the 11 districts till the end of June.