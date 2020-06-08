Not at home in quarantine? Bhubaneswar civic body has task at hand

Sudarsan Maharana By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid Odisha Government’s efforts to stem the COVID-19 spread, home quarantine in the City remains a concern. There are cases of returnees not complying to the protocol whereas in many instances, there is inadequate information made available by the local administration has defeated its purpose.

After spurt in COVID cases and continuous influx of migrant returnees, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has home quarantined close to 1,200 individuals as on Saturday to flatten the curve.

However, complaints are made that at many places persons have not been adequately informed about the do’s and don’ts during the quarantine period. Sources said a family in Jayadev Vihar had a ‘in home quarantine’ poster pasted on its perimeter wall but it had no clue about it.

After an individual having travel history to Delhi tested positive, home quarantine was issued. One family complained that its neighbours informed them that the civic body has home quarantined them and fixed a quarantine sticker in front of their houses for information.

As per the SOP by the BMC, the quarantined person or family will be informed about details of essentials that can be ordered online. They will also be informed about services available in their locality for home delivery of food. Besides, the neighbours will be asked to help them in delivery of essential and keep watch on them to ensure that they are following the home quarantine norms.

Pritam Behera, who is set to complete his 14 days home quarantine after returning from New Delhi during the last week of May, said no sticker was fixed in front of his house, though he received calls on regular interval from 104 helpline for the first seven days regarding his health condition.

Apart from engaging Rapid Response and Surveillance Teams, the corporation has appointed mentors and COVID Sachetaks at ward level to help persons in home quarantine. A zonal level official of BMC said though COVID Sachetaks have been appointed at ward level as volunteers to deal with the crisis, their training for this purpose has not started yet and is scheduled to commence from Monday.

BMC Deputy Commissioner Subhendu Sahu, however, said adequate measures are in place to create awareness among the quarantined people. “Apart from forming hundreds of surveillance teams and COVID Sachetak groups, we have shared a list of local contacts with people under home quarantine to help them in supply of essentials at their doorsteps. In cases where people not obeying the home quarantine norms are being issued red notices as first warning,” he added.