CET students launch virtual protest

BHUBANESWAR: Two days after Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) decided to conduct written examinations for final year students between June last week and July first week students of College of Engineering and Technology (a constitute of BPUT) launched an online campaign to oppose the move. Around 800 students of 2020 batch of CET took to social media to register their protest against conduct of examinations.

On June 6, BPUT had issued a notice declaring that as per the order of Vice Chancellor and intimation shared by Skill Development and Technical Education department written theory exams would be conducted for the final semester. However, list of district-wise examination centres and schedule are yet to be notified. Reacting to the notification, the students took to social media and put their demands through a series of comments under #BPUTStopKaroNa.

They also wrote to the office of Chief Minister, Chairman AICTE, HRD Ministry and BPUT authorities on Monday, citing their demands.The students demanded the varsity to adopt ‘normalisation process’ for evaluation. Under this process, 50 per cent weightage will be given to CGPA (converted to marks) obtained in all papers of past semesters. Another, 50 per cent weightage will be based on the marks of internal examination of final semester.

Varsities push exam dates amid student strike

Bhubaneswar: Amid pressure from students, Rama Devi Women’s University has postponed Plus III final semester examinations by 15 days. The university had first decided to conduct the examinations between June 25 and July 3 but has now shifted it to second week of July. Utkal University also released dates of examination for Plus III sixth semester students in the backdrop of ongoing protest by a group of students seeking cancellation or postponement of the exams.

As per the notification of the university, the Sixth Semester (Regular & Back) University Examination 2020 for students enrolled in 2017 (regular) and 2016 (back) will commence from July 7. All practical examinations will be held from July 7 to 13 while examination of theory papers will be conducted from July 14 to 23.