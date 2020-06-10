Contaminated water supply irks residents

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Supply of contaminated drinking water for the last two days has irked the residents of Sutahat in the city.Residents of ward no 17 and 18 of Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) said their ‘yellow and smelly’ drinking water, supplied by Public Health Engineering Organisation (PHEO), is allegedly sewage-mixed water. The residents were a disappointed a lot on Saturday morning when they noticed releasing of yellow-coloured water from various taps in the area.

“The drinking water supplied through pipeline seems to have been contaminated with sewage. Though we have informed the PHEO officials, no step has been initiated to address the problem. Earlier, the PHEO was supplying drinking water timely. However, the supply is erratic for the last one week,” said Sanjay Pani.

The PHEO officials on the other hand have refuted the allegation and blamed the old supply lines as the cause of polluted water and assured to resolve the issue within a day. PHEO Assistant Engineer Arabinda Panda said the discolouration of water could be due to iron from the cast of pipelines used for water supply. “The increase in gap between two water supply days led to water getting stagnated in the pipe and reacting with the iron.

They had received similar complaints from a few areas along the Mahanadi and Kathajodi rivers and when they checked, it was not due to sewage mixing with drinking water but iron,” he said.The problem will be resolved permanently after functional of the water treatment plant which is being constructed under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme. It is expected to be completed within seven months, he informed.