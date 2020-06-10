DGCA begins probe into trainer aircraft crash

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/DHENKANAL : A Team of Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials arrived at Birasal airstrip in Dhenkanal district on Tuesday to investigate the trainer plane crash, which claimed the lives of a flying instructor and a trainee pilot on Monday.The two-member team arrived from New Delhi to inquire into the circumstances that led to the crash. Officials from Kolkata and Bhubaneswar are also present, informed an official of Government Aviation Training Institute. The DGCA officials arrived at the crash site, which has been cordoned off, after 3 pm. Inquiry will continue on Wednesday.

The Cessna-152 trainer aircraft nosedived from a height of nearly 100 feet during a second sortie from the airstrip. Chief flight instructor Captain Sanjeev Kumar Jha and trainee pilot Anis Fatima M were killed. Jha was a native of Jamshedpur and Fatima belonged to Chennai. Jha’s mortal remains were sent to his native on Monday night while Fatima’s body were sent on Tuesday.