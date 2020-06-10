Govt issues safety norms for ‘unlocking’ offices

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With all Government offices directed to work with full strength, the Odisha Government issued a fresh advisory for employees to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines in wake of surge in positive cases during the last one week. The guidelines issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department asked all the employees to wear masks compulsorily inside the premises throughout the period of their stay in office.

Wilful deviation from the instructions will be construed as official indiscipline. Besides, spitting inside the office premises has been strictly prohibited. Stating that social distancing of two metres between two persons is required to be strictly maintained at all times in the office, such as discussing, standing and waiting inside the premises, the guideline strictly prohibited unnecessary gathering/crowding in common passages/corridors. Official meetings and gatherings will also be restricted to the minimum and organised preferably through video conference.

Proper sanitation of office buildings and common spaces should also be done at regular intervals besides, older employees, those having medical conditions and pregnant lady employees should not be exposed to direct public contact, the directive read. The department has asked all employees to ensure frequent hand washing for minimum 20 seconds during the office hours, especially, after use of washrooms. Seating arrangement of officials should be compliant to social distancing norms and as much as possible, employees should avoid using other employees’ phones, desks or other work tools and equipment.

‘No extension of weekend shutdown’

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday clarified that there is no truth behind speculations that the shutdown in 11 districts on Saturdays and Sundays will be extended. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena in a tweet dismissed the rumours in this regard.