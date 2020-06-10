STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Govt issues safety norms for ‘unlocking’ offices

Wilful deviation from the instructions will be construed as official indiscipline.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  With  all Government offices directed to work with full strength, the Odisha Government issued a fresh advisory for employees to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 guidelines in wake of surge in positive cases during the last one week. The guidelines issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department asked all the employees to wear masks compulsorily inside the premises throughout the period of their stay in office.

Wilful deviation from the instructions will be construed as official indiscipline. Besides, spitting inside the office premises has been strictly prohibited. Stating that social distancing of two metres between two persons is required to be strictly maintained at all times in the office, such as discussing, standing and waiting inside the premises, the guideline strictly prohibited unnecessary gathering/crowding in common passages/corridors. Official meetings and gatherings will also be restricted to the minimum and organised preferably through video conference.

Proper sanitation of office buildings and common spaces should also be done at regular intervals besides, older employees, those having medical conditions and pregnant lady employees should not be exposed to direct public contact, the directive read. The department has asked all employees to ensure frequent hand washing for minimum 20 seconds during the office hours, especially, after use of washrooms. Seating arrangement of officials should be compliant to social distancing norms and as much as possible, employees should avoid using other employees’ phones, desks or other work tools and equipment.

‘No extension of weekend shutdown’

Bhubaneswar: The State Government on Tuesday clarified that there is no truth behind speculations that the shutdown in 11 districts on Saturdays and Sundays will be extended. Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena in a tweet dismissed the rumours in this regard.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi (File Photo | PTI)
'Bihar distributed 17 lakh condoms to migrants after quarantine'
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Register all the migrants, offer local jobs: Supreme Court
Remdesivir
Remdesivir slows COVID progression in monkeys: Nature journal
‘Mastaka’ of the submerged temple I Express
500-year-old temple rises from Mahanadi water in Odisha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The man was sent back to hospital in an ambulance designated to ferry COVID-19 patients (Representational image | PTI)
Infection explosion: One in five undergoing Covid-19 tests in Delhi, Maharashtra test positive
For representational purposes
15-30% people in containment areas exposed to COVID-19: ICMR's serosurvey
Gallery
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Monday that the government may have “fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and the ensuing migrant workers’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by
'What did Opposition do': Among many, notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during coronavirus lockdown
Birsa Munda is not a forgotten anti-colonist hero. The international airport in the Jharkhand capital is named after the tribal hero who lost while a captive in British custody after revolting against the oppressive foreign rule on June 9, 1900. However,
Birsa Munda martyrdom day: From Tamil Nadu to Manipur, 5 forgotten revolts against British rule 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp