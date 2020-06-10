STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt to decide on Rath Yatra: HC

The  Orissa High Court on Tuesday decided not to interfere on the issue of conducting Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on June 23.

Published: 10th June 2020

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:  The  Orissa High Court on Tuesday decided not to interfere on the issue of conducting Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Puri on June 23. The bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty left it on the State Government to decide whether or not to conduct the annual festival taking into consideration the Covid-19 situation in Odisha. The petition was filed by Berhampurbased Bharatiya Bikash Parishad president Surendra Panigrahi. He had urged the court to direct the State Government not to conduct the Rath Yatra this year “for the safety of humans”.

In pursuance to the Court’s direction, on June 2 Advocate General Ashok Kumar Parija informed the Court that the State Government was yet to take a decision and indicated that it will depend on Covid-19 situation. In an affidavit, Law department Principal Secretary Sashikanta Mishra said,“The State Government is constantly monitoring the situation and any decision with regard to the holding of the Ratha Yatra festival will be taken on the basis of the objective situation of the pandemic as on the relevant date and keeping in mind the interest of the public”.

Petitioner’s advocate Saroj Padhy pointed out that the pandemic was spreading fast in the State and 108 positive cases had been detected in Puri district by June 8. The bench disposed of the petition declining to intervene in the matter of conducting Rath Yatra. As of now, the State Government allowed conduct of Snana Yatra of the three deities with participation of minimum number of servitors and strict social distancing on June 5.

