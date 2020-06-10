STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Monsoon may hit Odisha by June 12

The Centre for Environment and Climate also stated that the southwest monsoon may move into south Odisha and the adjoining districts on Thursday and cover the entire State by Friday.

Published: 10th June 2020 01:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2020 09:31 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Southwest monsoon is expected to hit Odisha in next three days with the low pressure formed over eastcentral Bay of Bengal facilitating its advancement, said officials of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre here on Tuesday. Monsoon may enter Odisha by June 11 or 12. The Southwest monsoon has already advanced into parts of West Central and North Bay of Bengal. Conditions have become favourable for its further advancement into parts of Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in the next 48 hours and parts of Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal in the subsequent 48 hours, said Centre Director HR Biswas.

The Centre for Environment and Climate also stated that the southwest monsoon may move into south Odisha and the adjoining districts on Thursday and cover the entire State by Friday. “Day temperature will dip to 35 degrees C or less in the State from Thursday,” said CEC Director Sarat Chandra Sahu. On the other hand, the low-pressure area formed over east-central Bay of Bengal will trigger heavy rain in several parts of Odisha, especially in the the southern region in 48 hours between June 10 and 11, IMD officials said.

