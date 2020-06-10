STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
PPE, mask purchase is mega scam: Cong

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence on the issue has upset the people of the State very much

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Congress  on Tuesday dubbed the irregularities in purchase of PPEs and masks by Odisha Government a “mega scam” and demanded removal of Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das. President of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) Niranjan Patnaik questioned the BJD Government’s claims and said other states procured masks at `8 per piece whereas Odisha purchased 30 lakh masks at double the price. “Instead of `2.4 crore, the State Government paid `4.8 crore. An independent probe must find out in whose pockets did these crores land up,” he said. Patnaik, however, said party will not demand a CBI probe into the alleged scam.

“We will take up the matter with the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and Lokayukta,” he told mediapersons here. The PCC chief said the Minister, who had claimed that the PPE kits were procured at a price fixed by the Centre, is now telling the media that the officer concerned will give details about the procurement. “Instead of passing the buck to the officer, the Minister should know that he himself is accountable,” Patnaik said. The Pradesh Congress chief ’s attack against Das appears to stem from the fact that the Western Odisha leader had deserted the grand old party just before the General Elections to join the ruling BJD.

Patnaik further alleged that purchase of masks and PPEs was not the only scam, Odisha State Medical Corporation (OSMC) also procured RT-PCR machines for around three times its price. “The cost of one RT-PCR machine is in the `4 to `5 lakh range but the Corporation purchased it for `12.84 lakh. Besides, an advance payment of `12 crore was given to a private company for the purchase of a Covid machine,” he asserted. Criticising the Centre for not ensuring transparency in the procurement process, Patnaik alleged that the BJP is hand-inglove with the ruling BJD in the state. He also pointed at BJP’s silence and wondered who the party is trying to protect.

Patnaik requested Naveen to clarify the matter and announce what steps his Government will take to stop the spread of coronavirus in Odisha. “Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s silence on the issue has upset the people very much,” he added. Congress, he said, will submit a memorandum from all the districts to the Governor on June 11 in this regard. Meanwhile, Odisha Pradesh Youth Congress demanded removal of the Health Minister and Industries and MSME Secretary Hemant Sharma for their alleged involvement in the scam. Alleging that the Chief Minister is protecting both the Minister and the bureaucrat, OPYC State unit president Loknath Maharathi threatened to launch a statewide agitation in this regard in the coming days. Meanwhile, BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar also demanded an independent probe into the scam and strong punishment for those involved in it.

“In such a pandemic situation, such irregularities cannot be allowed,” she added. The ruling BJD, however, dismissed the allegations of irregularities saying that the State Government did not purchase PPEs and masks at more than the rate fixed by the Centre at any point of time. Stating that Corona is a worldwide problem and a medical emergency, BJD spokesperson Sasmit Patra said the situation requires a mature response as the war against it is not yet over. “We expected the same from Congress and BJP,” he said. When the entire country is praising the efforts of Odisha in Covid-19 management, Congress and BJP should refrain from engaging in cheap politics and belittling the efforts of 4.5 crore people of the State, he said.

