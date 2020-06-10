Savitri Ratho appointed Orissa  High Court Judge

CUTTACK: Additional Government Advocate Savitri Ratho has been appointed Judge of Orissa High Court. A notification issued by Ministry of Law & Justice (Department of Justice) stated: “In exercise of the power conferred by Clause(l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Miss Savitri Ratho, to be a Judge of the Orissa High Court with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office.” She is the third woman to be appointed Judge of Orissa High Court after Amiya Kumari Padhi and Sanju Panda. On January 22, the SC Collegium had approved the proposal of Orissa HC collegiums for elevation of Ratho.
