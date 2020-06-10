STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Virus slows down city’s drain work as monsoon approaches

The drainage repair work has also suffered equally for which the civic body set a June 15 deadline.

Labourers engaged in a drain construction site near Kalinga Stadium during shutdown in Bhubaneswar on Sunday I Biswanath Swain

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Amid Covid-19 pandemic, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has missed the deadline of drainage desiltation and repair work this year too, triggering fear of urban flooding in the City during the monsoon which is set arrive this week. The civic body had set June 5 as deadline for the work. Officials of the drainage division of the corporation, admit that around 90 per cent desiltation work of internal drains have completed in 10 wards managed by BMC, whereas in the remaining 57 wards - managed by three private agencies - it has reached 70 per cent mark. The three agencies, appointed by the civic body,  include Jagruti and Ramky, PMR Consortium. 

The drainage repair work has also suffered equally for which the civic body set a June 15 deadline. An official from the corporation said though `62 crore had been sanctioned to take up repair of internal drains, only `30 crore has been spent yet. The drainage work taken up last year to prevent waterlogging on NH-16 service road near Iskcon Temple in Nayapalli is incomplete. The drain had been planned by BMC to release excess water from Iskcon Temple road to storm water channel-10 and prevent waterlogging in the area. 

To ensure early completion of the project, BMC awarded work to three different contracting firms. However, less than 30 per cent of the `10 crore project has been completed as of now. Of the 1,755 metre stretch, work has been completed only in 400 metre, sources said. A portion of guard wall of the under-construction drain had collapsed last month due to poor work. 

This apart, the drainage repair work on Rasulgarh-Bomikhal stretch started last week only. BMC officials said work has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent lockdown. Repair work remained halted for nearly two and half months from March 21. Besides, shortage of labours is another factor which has slowed down the pace of work, they said. BMC engineers said report of coronavirus positive cases from slums, especially from Salia Sahi, has also raised concern as most of the workers engaged for such works are from these slums.

City Engineer DS Mohapatra said steps are being taken to complete pending desiltation work by next week. The civic body claims to have completed deslitation of 13 major drainage channels. Deadline of drainage repair work needs to be revised keeping in view of the lockdown, he demanded.

