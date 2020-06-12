Sangeeta and Aparajita VPs in BJP chief’s new team

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: State BJP president Samir Mohanty on Thursday announced a jumbo team of office bearers comprising 10 vice-presidents, five general secretaries and nine secretaries.

Mohanty, elected to the top organisational post in February, took almost four months to reconstitute the state executive committee.

Two MPs Sangeeta Singhdeo and Aparajita Sarangi and three MLAs Bhaskar Madhei, Nauri Nayak and LB Mohapatra are among the nine vice-presidents.

The other women vice-presidents are Pravati Parida, Sukeshio Oram and Anita Pattnaik. Former MP Balabhadra Majhi and Bhrugu Baxipatra are the other vice-presidents.

While Manas Mohanty continues to be the general secretary (organisation), Prithiviraj Harichandan has retained the post. Spokesperson Golakh Mohapatra and secretary Lekhashree Samantsinghar has been elevated to general secretary. Former MLA Rabi Nayak is other general secretary.

Of the nine secretaries three are women. They are Pinky Pradhan, Sipra Vajpayee and Sarmistha Meher.

The other secretaries are Kalindi Behera, Tankadhar Tripathy, Amar Nayak, Abhimanyu Sethi, Nabeen Ram and Simanchal Khatei. Irashish Acharya was appointed Yuva Morcha president while Smruti Patnaik is new Mahila Morcha president, Pradip Purohit as Krushak Morcha president, Bisweswar Tudu Adivasi Morcha president, Bibhu Tarai SC Morcha president and Sikandar Ali president of Minority Morcha.