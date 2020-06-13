STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
54,844 guest workers returned to their states, Government tells Orissa High Court

As many as 54,844 stranded migrant workers have travelled to their home states after the lockdown was eased.

CUTTACK:  As many as 54,844 stranded migrant workers have travelled to their home states after the lockdown was eased. Odisha Police has till date organised 522 trips by OSRTC buses to transport 24,549 migrants of other states. The transport and food needs of migrant workers of other states, who are passing through Odisha on foot or bicycle, are being looked after by the State Police, the Government has submitted before the Orissa High Court on Thursday.

In an affidavit filed in response to the notice issued by the Court, Special Secretary of Labour department Sarat Chandra Mishra said the police with funds placed from the Chief Minster’s Relief Fund (CMRF) are providing buses from border checkpoints and district headquarters to carry the migrants to border points nearest to their destination states.

The notice was issued by the Court on a PIL filed by social activist Prafulla Samantara. The PIL sought appropriate directions to the State in order to alleviate the suffering of migrant workers due to the lockdown imposed on account of the Covid-19 pandemic.The Government has taken proactive steps towards the cause of Odia migrants staying in other states, guest workers, intra-state migrant workers and labourers transiting through Odisha. The Government is bearing the train fare of migrant workers who are returning to Odisha. Till date, `5.5 crore from CMRF has been deposited with Indian Railways for this purpose, Mishra submitted.

In 191 Shramik Special trains, 2,78,713 migrant workers have arrived in the State as on June 2. Workers returning by the trains are also provided food and taken to temporary medical camps and quarantine centres. Similarly, 1,45,768 migrants are reported to have arrived in the State by buses and another 37,809 persons by other vehicles. 

The workers coming by buses were received at 12 designated border checkpoints by a multidisciplinary team comprising administrative officials, health personnel and police. They were registered in portal if not already done, stamped and screened before the migrant workers being sent to quarantine centres in their destination districts, the affidavit said. The Court has posted the matter to June 25 for hearing along with the counter affidavit.

Comments

