Closure of screening centres raises risk of corona spread

Sudarsan Maharana

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At a time when the Covid-19 cases are on the rise in the City, closure of transit centres for registration and screening of people coming to Capital from outside have raised serious concern over spread of the virus. Three transit centres were set up at Khandagiri, Rasulgarh and KEC for the purpose. However, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on June 1 closed the centres stating that the facilities are no longer required after Odisha Government allowed inter-state and intra-state movement of buses and other vehicles. As a result, there has been no registration and screening of passengers coming to the City via road for the last 11 days.

Officials, who were in-charge of the transit centres, said the facilities have been moved to the offices of three Zonal Deputy Commissioners. One of the ZDCs said though the passengers and stranded Odias reaching the State Capital via flight and trains are being registered and screened at the airport and railway station, no such mechanism is available for passengers coming in buses and private vehicles now. BMC is now dependent on surveillance teams and Covid Sachetak volunteers appointed at Ward level to get information of such individuals, he added.

A former Corporator pointed out that many individuals from outside are coming to the City, especially to slums without informing or registering themselves with the Government portal, increasing the risk of spread of the virus at local level. Sources said the number of camps for collection of samples for Covid test has also come down to three from 14. BMC Deputy Commissioner Subhendu Sahu said apart from 300 surveillance teams, around 25 Covid Sachetaks have been appointed in all 67 wards to provide information on people coming from outside and ensure their home quarantine.