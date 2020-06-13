STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid death toll rises to 10, total cases 3,498

One  more person died of Covid-19 taking the death toll to 10 in Odisha in the last nearly three months.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 09:52 AM

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: One  more person died of Covid-19 taking the death toll to 10 in Odisha in the last nearly three months. The 55-year-old man from Ganjam district succumbed while undergoing treatment in a Covid hospital. Official sources said the man was suffering from acute respiratory distress syndrome after testing positive. Of the 10 deaths due to Covid so far, five are from Ganjam, four from Khurda and one from Cuttack.

The State has reported 112 new cases from 18 districts in the last 24 hours pushing the number of cases closer to 3,500 mark. The new cases included 21 personnel of NDRF, ODRAF and Odisha Fire Services. So far, 136 personnel from Odisha, including 51 members of NDRF and 85 of ODRAF and Fire Services, have tested positive after returning from cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal.

Health department sources said of the 112 fresh cases, 107 are from quarantine centres and five are local contacts. With four districts registering more than 300 cases each, the number of cases rose to 3,498. Ganjam has the maximum load of 658 cases and Cuttack, Jajpur and Khurda have recorded 355, 329 and 315 cases respectively. In terms of active cases, Cuttack topped the list with 230 followed by Ganjam (108) and Khurda (104). Nabarangpur has no active case.

On Friday, 120 more patients from 14 districts recovered taking the total recoveries to 2,473. The first junior resident of AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, who tested positive on June 3, has recovered. The doctor was tested and found negative before being discharged from the hospital on Friday. The rate of recovery in the State is 70 per cent (pc) against the national average of 49.5 pc. The number of active cases stands at 1,011.

92 positive in Cuttack

Cuttack: The district on Friday reported its biggest single-day spike of 92 Covid cases. While highest 43 are from Nischintakoili block, 26 are from Kanpur, 11 from Niali, five from Mahanga, four from Dampada, two from Salepur and one from Cuttack Municipal Corporation limits. Except one local case in Mahanga, where a security person engaged in a quarantine centre has tested positive, others were reported from TMCs, said a health official. Total positive cases increased to 362 in the district.

Two new cases in Capital The Capital on Friday reported two more cases taking the total to 103. They are, a 46-year-old woman of Gadakana, an employee of Apollo Hospital and a 30-year-old man from Nayapalli whose relative had tested positive for the virus recently.

