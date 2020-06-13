STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Covid patient walks out of hospital

The staff of a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar had a tough time on Friday after an elderly patient went missing from the facility. He was however traced and brought back some time later.

Published: 13th June 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Covid-19

Representational image

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The staff of a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar had a tough time on Friday after an elderly patient went missing from the facility. He was however traced and brought back some time later.Police said the 77-year-old man is a resident of Bhadrak district and was taken to AIIMS here along with his wife as part of contact tracing.The septuagenarian tested positive for coronavirus in AIIMS and was shifted to a Covid hospital in Kalinga Nagar area here on Friday evening. When the Covid hospital staff were writing down the elderly man’s details, he started walking and left the hospital premises.

The hospital security guards, scared to catch hold of him, followed the man. As the elderly man reached a vegetable market at Kalinga Studio Square, two persons intercepted him. The duo asked him to sit down and informed Khandagiri police.The hospital staff arrived at the spot in PPE gear and took back the elderly man to facility. “The two persons who stopped the elderly person have been quarantined,” said a police officer of Khandagiri police station. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Covid hospital
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp