Covid patient walks out of hospital

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The staff of a Covid hospital in Bhubaneswar had a tough time on Friday after an elderly patient went missing from the facility. He was however traced and brought back some time later.Police said the 77-year-old man is a resident of Bhadrak district and was taken to AIIMS here along with his wife as part of contact tracing.The septuagenarian tested positive for coronavirus in AIIMS and was shifted to a Covid hospital in Kalinga Nagar area here on Friday evening. When the Covid hospital staff were writing down the elderly man’s details, he started walking and left the hospital premises.

The hospital security guards, scared to catch hold of him, followed the man. As the elderly man reached a vegetable market at Kalinga Studio Square, two persons intercepted him. The duo asked him to sit down and informed Khandagiri police.The hospital staff arrived at the spot in PPE gear and took back the elderly man to facility. “The two persons who stopped the elderly person have been quarantined,” said a police officer of Khandagiri police station.