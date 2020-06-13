Cuttack’s markets witness heavy rush

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: People thronged markets along with children for purchases ahead of Raja celebrations amid Covid- 19 pandemic. The norms of social distancing and wearing masks went for a toss at the markets on Friday as people crowded apparel stores and fruit markets in the city to shop for the three-day festival. People, who could not come out due to rain in the first half of the day, went shopping in the afternoon. Almost all roads in the city - Badambadi to Ranihat via Bajra Kabati Road, Dolamundai to Haripur, Tinikonia Bagicha to Choudhury Bazar, Ranihat to Nuapatana and Barapathar to Buxi Bazar were chock-a-block with commuters.

Showrooms and shops dealing with garments, stationary and cosmetic items witnessed heavy rush. Similarly, fruit markets at Chatra Bazar, Chaudhury Bazar, College Square, Badambadi, Buxi Bazar too remained crowded. Shopkeepers too were allowing customers into their shops without limiting the number to maintain social distancing. “We are asking people to maintain social distancing but they are not obeying. How can we handle the huge turnout,” said some shopkeepers.