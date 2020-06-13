STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik praises police for Covid management

CM also appreciated good work by ODRAF and Odisha Fire Service for relief, restoration work in Bengal after cyclone Amphan

Published: 13th June 2020 01:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:16 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked police authorities to rationalise human resources to increase deployment at police station.In a video conference meeting with senior officials and superintendents of police, the Chief Minister asked Director General of Police Abhay to prepare a blue print for rational utilisation of police forces in the State in the next 15 days.The Chief Minister praised police for its dignified and efficient efforts in enforcing the lockdown to combat Covid-19. “I would like to appreciate the hard work put in by you and your teams during the last three months for creating awareness among the people and enforcing the lockdown. I must mention here that there was so much restrain and dignified conduct in the whole process. The humane face of police could be seen by people during the period,” he said.

Stating that his appeal of ‘zero walking inside Odisha’ for migrant workers was implemented in letter and spirit because of systematic and coordinated hard work, the Chief Minister appreciated the good work done by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service in relief and restoration work in West Bengal after super cyclone Amphan.

Requesting the forces to carry forward the good work, the Chief Minister said everybody should be very alert and face the situation more professionally with a humane face as the war against coronavirus is not over yet.Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy asked the SPs to ensure use of PPEs by police personnel while on duty as there is sufficient availability at the district-level.

Police collects `1.25 cr fine for mask violation
Odisha Police has collected `1.25 crore as fine from people caught in public places without face masks across the State. DGP Abhay said `11,74,350 has been collected from people who violated social distancing norm and `1,03,800 from offenders of night curfew norms imposed by the State Government. Police have also collected a penalty of `3,000 from violators of the week-end shutdown norms imposed in 11 districts, he said. Abhay said police undertook 524 trips in different vehicles to transport as many as 24,587 people and dropped them at different border points while implementing a directive issued by the Chief Minister on “zero walking inside Odisha for inter-state migrants”.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bhubaneswar news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp