Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik praises police for Covid management

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked police authorities to rationalise human resources to increase deployment at police station.In a video conference meeting with senior officials and superintendents of police, the Chief Minister asked Director General of Police Abhay to prepare a blue print for rational utilisation of police forces in the State in the next 15 days.The Chief Minister praised police for its dignified and efficient efforts in enforcing the lockdown to combat Covid-19. “I would like to appreciate the hard work put in by you and your teams during the last three months for creating awareness among the people and enforcing the lockdown. I must mention here that there was so much restrain and dignified conduct in the whole process. The humane face of police could be seen by people during the period,” he said.

Stating that his appeal of ‘zero walking inside Odisha’ for migrant workers was implemented in letter and spirit because of systematic and coordinated hard work, the Chief Minister appreciated the good work done by Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and Odisha Fire Service in relief and restoration work in West Bengal after super cyclone Amphan.

Requesting the forces to carry forward the good work, the Chief Minister said everybody should be very alert and face the situation more professionally with a humane face as the war against coronavirus is not over yet.Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy asked the SPs to ensure use of PPEs by police personnel while on duty as there is sufficient availability at the district-level.

Police collects `1.25 cr fine for mask violation

Odisha Police has collected `1.25 crore as fine from people caught in public places without face masks across the State. DGP Abhay said `11,74,350 has been collected from people who violated social distancing norm and `1,03,800 from offenders of night curfew norms imposed by the State Government. Police have also collected a penalty of `3,000 from violators of the week-end shutdown norms imposed in 11 districts, he said. Abhay said police undertook 524 trips in different vehicles to transport as many as 24,587 people and dropped them at different border points while implementing a directive issued by the Chief Minister on “zero walking inside Odisha for inter-state migrants”.