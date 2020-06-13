Raja shoppers don’t stop; BMC on feet, CMC cools heels

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Raja shopping in Capital City turned chaotic as people tossed aside social distancing and crowded the stores on Friday. Even the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation’s fervent appeals - it even shut down two markets - fell in deaf ears. Keeping the weekend shut down in view, the State Government had allowed shops and markets to function till 10 pm and had urged people to maintain physical distancing so that Covid-19 regulations are not compromised with. It, however, failed to yield desired results as citizens resorted to frenzied buying. Garment, grocery stores, bakeries, fruit shops and even book stores that remained opened till 9.30-10 pm didn’t adhere to Covid-19 guidelines and openly flouted advisory of allowing only five customers at a time.

Along Janpath and Sahid Nagar, it was free for all. People turned up in large numbers at Unit-IV, Nayapalli and Chandrasekharpur for Raja shopping and openly flouted Covid-19 guidelines. Earlier, in the day, the BMC along with BDA and Commissionerate Police was forced to shut down two major market places where social distancing protocol and Covid-19 guidelines by traders and citizens were openly flouted. The first to face shutdown was Unit-II market building complex where hundreds jostled to buy as if there is no tomorrow. The market complex and adjacent areas were closed down immediately by a joint team of BMC, BDA and Commissionerate Police.

A total `20,500 was collected as fine from 41 traders and citizens for not wearing masks. That did not send the message as the daily haat in Unit I was chock-ablock. Even the threat of rains could not deter the shoppers. Within hours, police asked people to leave and trader to shut down. The vegetable market, shifted to an adjoining ground, continued to operate though.

BMC Additional Commissioner for enforcement Abanikant Patnaik said traders have been asked to strictly follow Covid-19 regulations and social distancing norms. “The sealed markets and shops will remain closed till the civic body gets assurance from traders that they will ensure social distancing norms and other preventive measures in place to keep coronavirus spread in check,” Patnaik said.