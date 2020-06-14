ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel to invest Rs 2,000 cr in Odisha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As Odisha looks to reboot economic sectors, ArcellorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India will invest `2,000 crore in the first phase for expansion of its existing plants in the State. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday had a video conference meeting with Chairman of ArcellorMittal Group LN Mittal where the steel baron expressed interest to take the global company’s activities forward which comes as a huge positive in the midst of the pandemic.

AMNS India, a joint venture between ArcellorMittal and Nippon Steel had acquired the `50,000 crore Essar Steel in December, 2019 after a Supreme Court directive. This resulted in a direct investment of 7 billion US dollars in India, one of the largest foreign investments in the country. AMNS has a pellet plant in Paradip, a beneficiation plant at Dabuni in Keonjhar, besides two mines at Sagasahi and Thakurani. Official sources said a decision has been taken to enhance the capacity of pellet plant from 6 million tonne per annum (MTPA) to 12 MTPA. The capacity of beneficiation plant at Dabuna will also be enhanced from 5 MTPA to 16 MTPA.

AMNS will invest `2,000 crore for these projects in Odisha in the first phase. At the outset, Mittal thanked the Chief Minister for the Government’s deft handling of Covid crisis. When the global economy has been seriously affected by Covid -19, efforts of Odisha Government to revive industries is appreciable, he said and thanked the Chief Minister for his support to industries sector. Mittal said the kind of transparency maintained in the process of auctioning of two mines, Sagasahi and Thakurani, which was bagged by his company, has set a new global benchmark.

The Chief Minister advised Mittal to go for value addition of minerals from Odisha. Besides creating jobs, it would boost the State’s economy, he said and added that the Government will provide all support needed in this direction. ArcelorMittal had signed an MoU with the State Government in 2006, to set up a 12-million-tonne steel plant in Keonjhar district at an investment of `40,000 crore. However, the project did not materialise.