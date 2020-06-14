Coronavirus steals Raja thunder in Twin City

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR /CUTTACK: As cases of Covid-19 surged in the Twin City, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack administrations on Saturday issued fresh orders prohibiting all outdoor activities and community gatherings during Raja festival to contain spread of coronavirus. In an order issued to this effect, Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation banned all outdoor and community activities including traditional ‘Raja Doli’, ‘Bagudi’ and playing cards during the festival beginning Sunday. Municipal Commissioner Prem Chandra Chaudhary warned that fines will be imposed on people found in public places without marks and not adhering to social distancing guidelines.

He also advised shops and business establishments owners not to entertain any customers without wearing masks or face cover. Those shops and business establishments not ensuring social distancing among their customers will lose trade licence, he added. The move comes a day after people and shop owners openly flouted Covid-19 guidelines in major markets across the Capital prompting the civic body and police officials to shut down Unit-I and Unit II markets.

“Owners of shops and business establishments will have to ensure strict practice of social distancing among customers and government guidelines to check spread of Covid-19. Any violation will lead to suspension of trade licence,” the BMC order stated and added that if required, due procedure of law will be followed for cancellation of trade licence of violators. Cuttack Collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani said shop owners in market places have been instructed to prevent gathering of customers and warned of strict actions, if large crowd is found during the festival period.

“People of all tehsil areas shall remain in their home during Raja festival unless it is so desired under emergency. They shall use masks and maintain social distancing, besides maintaining other operating norms,” stated the order of district administration. Tehsildars have been asked to make mike announcements in this regard for information of general public. Anticipating huge crowd for Raja celebration on June 15 and 16, Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) also issued an order on the lines of BMC. “Use of mask by employees and customers in business establishments and hand sanitisation facilities must be made available at the entrance point of shops,” stated the order while permitting the shops to operate from 7 am to 6 pm. Violations will attract punishment.

Shops violating the conditions shall be sealed for minimum 15 days and trade licence of shop concerned will be suspended. Customers will also be penalised, it added. “Three special teams have been constituted to enforce wearing of mask and social distancing in business establishments and shops,” said CMC Commissioner Ananya Das adding that enforcement in this regard will start from June 15 under the supervision of CMC Deputy Commissioner (Enforcement).

3 new cases in Capital

Bhubaneswar: Three more tested positive for coronavirus in the Capital on Saturday taking the total Covid cases in the City to 106. A 27-year-old male of Bhimpur and 36-year-old male of Bharatpur, having travel history to Delhi and a 48-year-old male of HB Colony in Dumduma, with travel history to Gajam tested positive for the virus on the day. A 35-year-old male from Jagamara area also recovered from the disease on the day, BMC officials said. The total active cases in the City remains at 42.