HC asks Govt to mull options for pulling chariots  

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the State Government to weigh the options of deploying heavy-duty machinery or any other means like elephants to prevent involvement of hundreds of persons in pulling the chariots during Rath Yatra in Puri on June 23. The Court issued the direction on advocate Dillip Kumar Ray’s PIL that had sought intervention for use of machinery for pulling the chariots of the Holy Trinity in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are inclined to observe that deploying heavy-duty machinery or any other means like elephants, than the man power, for pulling the chariots, would obviously obviate the necessity of involving large number of persons,” the division bench of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and Justice Biswajit Mohanty said while disposing of the petition. In the order, a copy of which was available on Saturday, the bench further said, “It is therefore directed that this aspect should be duly considered by the Government while taking a decision for holding Rath Yatra, consistent with the guidelines issued by the Central and State governments.”

The bench disposed of Ray’s petition along with the petition filed by Berhampur-based Bharatiya Bikash Parisha president Surendra Panigrahi seeking direction to stop conducting of Rath Yatra this year in view of the Covid-19 outbreak. “This Court is inclined to hold that it is up to the State Government to decide whether or not to allow the Rath Yatra on June 23,” the bench observed.