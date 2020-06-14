STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sarangi writes to Naveen on harassment by microfinance companies

Published: 14th June 2020 01:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  At a time when large number of borrowers of micro finance companies are seeking moratorium on repayment of their loans, coercive measures adopted to recover loans have been brought to the notice of the Government. Union Minister of State for MSME, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Pratap Sarangi has drawn the attention of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to the harassment unleased on the borrowers, mostly rural women, by micro finance companies.

“Micro Finance Companies operating in the State have unleased a great deal of hardship on the women borrowers leading to social unrest, intimidation and violence leading to suicides in some places,” Sarangi said in a letter to the Chief Minister.  “I request you to kindly put in place firm guidelines to rein in these finance companies,” the letter said.

