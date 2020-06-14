Submit TMC spending details, dists told

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The State Government on Saturday asked district Collectors to submit expenditure details of temporary medical centres (TMCs) set up in panchayats to provide Covid-19 health services to migrant returnees. In a letter to collectors, project directors of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) and BDOs, Principal Secretary in Panchayatiraj department DK Singh asked the collectors to submit by June 19 the details of expenditure incurred till May 31 on TMCs.

Singh said to maintain financial propriety and books of account, the civil construction work for each TMC should be measured, check measured and total expenditure incurred on all items be assessed panchayat, block and district wise. Details of expenditure are to be furnished within seven days positively.

The Collectors have also been asked to form a team to conduct physical verification of each TMC and quantify the work in physical terms and assess the exact expenditure incurred. Details of expenditure for food, personal hygiene kit, sanitation, security, bedsheets and pillow with cover will also have to be submitted to the department. The State Government had provided `5 lakh each to the panchayats for setting up TMCs. So far, 16,818 TMCs have been set up in 6,798 panchayats. At least 5,38,937 migrants have returned to Odisha.