Wedding planners adapt to new reality

SOUMIKAMDAS By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The big-fat weddings will now go slimmer in City with a handful of guests sporting masks and hands soaked in sanitisers. Wedding planners and hotels in the City are all geared up to host functions with 50 guests. Families will have to seek permission from Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner for hosting marriage ceremonies. In the districts, Collector’s nod is a must. Soon after the State Government relaxed lockdown norms here on June 1, the BMC started receiving applications for weddings.

In the past nine days, it had received 29 applications. Sources reveal that the civic body has approved 27 wedding applications. But conditions apply! “Weddings can be hosted at private properties, Kalyan Mandaps and hotels with 50 guests only. Social distancing and hygiene measures should be maintained. We are not allowing people to conduct weddings in temple premises,” said a senior BMC official. The permission for wedding has to be sought by the bride or groom’s family. Applications are being submitted online.

Experience the change

In line with the corona restrictions, the organisers are also tweaking traditional practices to accommodate norms of the new normal. City-based wedding planner, Rohit Mathur, said one would experience major differences at the ceremony. Sharing his plan for a wedding set to happen on June 28 at a luxury resort, Rohit revealed how guests would be asked to follow the social distancing and sanitisation norms throughout the ceremony. “Guests attending the marriage would be provided with an welcome kit containing masks bearing a wedding logo. They will have to check-in one day before for the two-day wedding event so that all rituals can be observed. Their body temperatures will be checked at frequent intervals throughout the event and recorded in note sheets.

The welcome kit also contains a special product called Covid key, which they will have to use to press buttons of lifts,” added Rohit. Instead of hosting the rituals at air-conditioned halls, the marriage would be solemnized outdoors. Buffet dinners will be replaced by sit-in arrangements for dining. “Food will be served on disposable cutleries only. An 8000 square feet lawn would be used to accommodate 50 people. For making necessary seating arrangements, tables as long as 6ft will be used. Also, guests will have dedicated seat numbers. They would not be allowed to loiter around and change their seats while the rituals are underway,” said the wedding planner. Moreover, the planner will make arrangements to livecast the marriage ceremony through private social media channels. “For, events like Sangeet, only solo performances are allowed. Our choreographers hosting online dance classes for the guests since past two to three days. There will be online games for the bride and groom and other guests to replace the traditional ones,” he added.

Make-up plans

Though the rules of hosting the function may have changed, the brides would look as gorgeous as before. Salons and make-up artists in the City reveal that brides would not compromise with their D-day makeover. “They will wear mask throughout the ceremony. So, what? Many want the typical bridal makeup just for a photo-shoot,”said Shilpa, artist at a popular saloon. The saloon, however, will not offer home services for bridal make-up. Some highend artists are also using fresh brushes for each client.

Price chart

Amid lockdown, the price of wedding packages have also changed in City. Hotels will now charge banquet fees ranging between `25,000 to `75,000, depending upon their sizes. Earlier, they used to charge only for the food while charge of independent banquets have reduced from `1.5 lakh to `70,000 to `50,000. The cost of food plates have shot up. A non vegetarian platter, with sea food and mutton items, would now cost between `1,500 to `1,600. For vegetarian plates, the price ranges between `1,000 and `1,200. “The per plate charges have increased by 25 per cent as the number of guests have reduced,” said an organiser. According to sources, some Kalyan Mandaps in the City are also offering marriage packages for 50 guests between `1.5 lakh and `2.5 lakh for a humble experience. “In such packages, only vegetarian food items are being included,” the source added.