Meat shops in Cuttack witness heavy rush amid COVID-19 pandemic

Sources said the demand for non-vegetarian food, especially mutton, increased with majority of people preferring to consume it on the first day of Raja on Sunday.

Published: 15th June 2020 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:54 AM   |  A+A-

A crowded meat shop at Mahanga in Cuttack on Sunday. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Throwing the shutdown restriction and social distancing norm to the wind, people thronged meat shops operating in a clandestine manner across the district on Sunday.

Since early morning, people crowded the shops to buy mutton as the three-day Raja festivity got underway amidst COVID-19 pandemic scare. With large number of people thronging the meat stalls, traders had a hard time in ensuring personal distancing norms.

Sources said the demand for non-vegetarian food, especially mutton, increased with majority of people preferring to consume it on the first day of Raja on Sunday as the rest two days - Monday and Tuesday - will remain unsuitable for non-vegetarians. In Cuttack city, most of the meat sellers had taken orders from their customers a day before the festival and resorted to home delivery on Sunday to avoid gathering at their shops.

In some places, residents formed groups and availed mutton for their families by arranging goats and slaughtering in their localities. The butchers had also resorted to unfair means by adding water to meat and sold it at high price. While the mutton price is at Rs 500 a kg, the shops were found selling it at Rs 600 to Rs 700 a kg.

