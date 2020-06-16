Five new coronavirus cases in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Five new coronavirus positive cases were reported in the city in the last 24 hours including a man with travel history to Saudi Arabia. The 41-year-old man belongs to Patia.Two others - 31-year-old man from Chintaminiswar with travel history to Delhi and a 26-year-old woman of Khandagiri who travelled from West Bengal - were also tested positive for the virus.

The rest two are patients with local travel history. A 37-year-old woman of Nayapalli Behera Sahi and a 28-year-old woman employee of a private hospital in the city, who had travelled to other districts in the State have been tested positive. The increasing number of cases at a time when the government has enforced weekend shutdown has remained a concern for the health officials and BMC. Despite shutdown, Bhubaneswar had reported its second highest single-day spike of Covid cases on Sunday. Currently, the city has 127 Covid cases of which, 71 are active.