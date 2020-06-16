Odisha Covid tally crosses 4,000 mark

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 146 more testing positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, the number of total cases crossed the 4,000 mark in Odisha in exactly three months.The first positive case was detected on March 15 when a 31-year-old man of the city with travel history to Italy tested positive.Of the 146 new cases spread across 15 districts, Kandhamal contributed the maximum 48 followed by 19 each from Cuttack and Bhadrak and eight each from Ganjam and Balasore. Khurda recorded seven cases, including five from Bhubaneswar.

Nine Fire Services personnel, who had recently returned from cyclone Amphan duty in West Bengal, also diagnosed with coronavirus infection. So far, 158 personnel of NDRF, ODRAF and Fire Services have been detected positive after returning from Bengal. Altogether, 14 districts in the State have registered more than 100 cases, Ganjam being the worst affected with 690 cases. Khurda, Cuttack and Jajpur have recorded 362, 342 and 341 cases respectively. With the fresh cases, the number of affected persons rose to 4,055.

On the day, 146 patients have recovered in 17 districts taking the total recoveries to 2,853. The number of active cases now stands at 1,187 as 11 persons have succumbed to the disease so far, besides four others in non-Covid related ailments.As the Government has been focusing on symptomatic cases and close contacts of positive cases, the positivity rate is constantly high for the last over one week. While the overall positivity rate is two per cent, it was 5.84 pc on Sunday.

