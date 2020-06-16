STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Orissa High Court asks accused to plant 100 saplings

Justice Panigrahi granted him bail on Friday with a condition that he has to plant 100 saplings in his native village Mundipadar within three months from the date of his release. 

Orissa HC

Orissa High Court

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a novel way of promoting environmental awareness, a Judge of Orissa High Court granted bail to youth on a condition that he plants saplings in his village at Boudh district. Granting bail to the youth accused of criminal intimidation and attempt to murder, Justice SK Panigrahi directed him to plant 100 saplings. He was in custody in connection with a case registered against him at the Boudh police station on February 2.

A resident of Madhapur village had filed a police complaint alleging that the accused youth forcibly entered his house on January 31 this year, threatened to kill him and assaulted his family members. He further alleged that the accused was in a ‘one-sided love’ with his daughter and attempted to kidnap her that day at weapon-point.

Booked under Section 452 (house trespassing), 379 (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 B  (using criminal force with intent to disrobe a female) and 307 (attempt to murder) of IPC, the accused had moved the High Court for bail. After studying the case records, Justice Panigrahi, however, said no prima facie case is made out against the petitioner. While the allegations are not established, both the parties appear to be well known to each other and there was wedding proposal between the youth and the girl, Justice Panigrahi observed.

Justice Panigrahi granted him bail on Friday with a condition that he has to plant 100 saplings in his native village Mundipadar within three months from the date of his release. And as a proof of compliance, the petitioner has to show the plantations to IO of the Baunsumni police station who will inform the trial court about it, the order read.

