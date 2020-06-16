Submit undertaking or stay shut, BMC cautions vendors

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to not to allow Unit I and Unit II markets to reopen till the traders give an undertaking to strictly adhere to social distancing and other Covid-19 guidelines.The markets were shut down after at least 500 traders and buyers flouted the coronavirus safety protocols during Raja shopping on Friday.

BMC Additional Commissioner Abanikant Patnaik said 30 shop owners from the central market of Unit-II, known as Market Building, submitted their undertaking, while others have been asked to submit the same by Tuesday. Decision on reopening of the shops in both the markets will be taken by the Commissioner on Wednesday.

The Additional Commissioner added that unless all the vendors give it in writing that they will ensure that people in their shops wear masks and follow social distancing norms, they will not be allowed to reopen.

Two days back, the civic body in an order asked all shops and business establishments in the city not to entertain any customers who are not warning masks. It also warned to suspend trade licence of shops and business establishments that violate Covid-19 norms. And in worst case, the licence will be cancelled, Municipal Commissioner, Prem Chandra Chaudhury said.